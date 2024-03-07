Women's Day 2024: 5 Indian states to explore for solo female travellers

For solo female travellers with a passion for history, Punjab offers a compelling invitation with its rich tapestry of Sikh heritage and vibrant culture. Immerse yourself in the poignant exhibits at the Central Sikh Museum nestled within the Golden Temple premises, providing profound insights into the region's tumultuous past. Take leisurely strolls through the historic streets of Amritsar and Patiala, where echoes of valour and tradition resonate within the ancient forts and Gurudwaras, waiting to be discovered.