Women's Day 2024: 5 Indian states to explore for solo female travellers

DH Web Desk
Goa
Indulge in relaxation and serenity on the pristine beaches of Goa, renowned for their golden sands, vibrant nightlife, and rich Portuguese heritage. Solo travellers can partake in thrilling water sports, immerse themselves in beach parties, and delve into the eclectic blend of culture and cuisine that the region offers.
Credit: Pexels
Punjab
For solo female travellers with a passion for history, Punjab offers a compelling invitation with its rich tapestry of Sikh heritage and vibrant culture. Immerse yourself in the poignant exhibits at the Central Sikh Museum nestled within the Golden Temple premises, providing profound insights into the region's tumultuous past. Take leisurely strolls through the historic streets of Amritsar and Patiala, where echoes of valour and tradition resonate within the ancient forts and Gurudwaras, waiting to be discovered.
Credit: Pexels
Maharashtra
Embark on a journey to the spiritual and cultural heart of Nashik, renowned for its temples, vineyards, and historic landmarks. Solo female travellers can immerse themselves in the serenity of ancient temples such as Trimbakeshwar and Kalaram Mandir, venture into the lush countryside to explore vineyards and wineries, and experience the sanctity of the Godavari River by taking a dip in its holy waters.
Credit: Pexels
Karnataka
Immerse yourself in Kannada culture as you indulge in local delicacies like 'Masala Dosa', 'Ragi Mudde', and 'Chow Chow Bhath', allowing yourself to be swept away by the divine flavours and rhythms. Once you've acclimated to the bustling city life of Bengaluru, numerous nearby getaways await within a few hours' drive, including the renowned Anthargange trek, Huttari Betta Sunrise, and many more, offering opportunities for exploration and adventure.
Credit: Pexels
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu captivates visitors with its divine atmosphere and the sincere hospitality of its people. The temples emanate tranquillity, beauty, and a sense of utmost safety, creating a serene refuge for travellers. For architecture enthusiasts, Tamil Nadu, with its meticulously planned architectural marvels, offers a modernist retreat, ensuring solo female travellers a secure and enriching experience.
Credit: Pexels