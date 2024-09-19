World's 50 Best Hotels: Just one from India shines on list

DH Web Desk
Rank 1: Capella Bangkok
Bangkok's Capella has topped the list.
Credit: Instagram/@capellabangkok
Rank 2: Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy (Best Boutique Hotel Award)
Second on the list is Passalacqua, Lake Como in Italy. The hotel won the Best Boutique Hotel Award.
Credit: Instagram/@passalacqualakecomo
Rank 3: Rosewood Hong Kong
Rosewood in Hong Kong came third on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@rosewoodhongkong
Rank 4: Cheval Blanc Paris
The fourth spot was taken by Cheval Blanc in Paris.
Credit: Instagram/@chevalblancparis
Rank 5: The Upper House, Hong Kong
The Upper House in Hong Kong stood fifth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@upperhouse_hkg
Rank 6: Raffles Singapore
Raffles Singapore was adjudged sixth best hotel in the World.
Credit: Instagram/@raffleshotelsingapore
Rank 7: Aman Tokyo
Aman in Tokyo came seventh on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@aman_tokyo
Rank 8: Soneva Fushi, Maldives (Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award)
One of the best hotels in Maldives, Soneva Fushi was ranked eighth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@soneva
Rank 09: Atlantis the Royal, Dubai (Highest Climber Award)
The ninth spot was taken by Atlantis the Royal, Dubai.
Credit: Instagram/@atlantistheroyal
Rank 10: Nihi Sumba
Indonesia's Nihi Sumba rounds off the top ten list of World's Top 10 Best Hotels.
Credit: Instagram/@nihi
Rank 43: Sujan Jawai, Rajasthan
The only Indian hotel to secure a spot in the World's Top 50 Best Hotels is Sujan Jawai in Rajasthan.
Credit: Instagram/@thesujanlife