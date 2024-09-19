World's 50 Best Hotels: Just one from India shines on list

DH Web Desk

Rank 1: Capella Bangkok

Bangkok's Capella has topped the list.

Credit: Instagram/@capellabangkok

Rank 2: Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy (Best Boutique Hotel Award)

Second on the list is Passalacqua, Lake Como in Italy. The hotel won the Best Boutique Hotel Award.

Credit: Instagram/@passalacqualakecomo

Rank 3: Rosewood Hong Kong

Rosewood in Hong Kong came third on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@rosewoodhongkong

Rank 4: Cheval Blanc Paris

The fourth spot was taken by Cheval Blanc in Paris.

Credit: Instagram/@chevalblancparis

Rank 5: The Upper House, Hong Kong

The Upper House in Hong Kong stood fifth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@upperhouse_hkg

Rank 6: Raffles Singapore

Raffles Singapore was adjudged sixth best hotel in the World.

Credit: Instagram/@raffleshotelsingapore

Rank 7: Aman Tokyo

Aman in Tokyo came seventh on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@aman_tokyo

Rank 8: Soneva Fushi, Maldives (Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award)

One of the best hotels in Maldives, Soneva Fushi was ranked eighth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@soneva

Rank 09: Atlantis the Royal, Dubai (Highest Climber Award)

The ninth spot was taken by Atlantis the Royal, Dubai.

Credit: Instagram/@atlantistheroyal

Rank 10: Nihi Sumba

Indonesia's Nihi Sumba rounds off the top ten list of World's Top 10 Best Hotels.

Credit: Instagram/@nihi

Rank 43: Sujan Jawai, Rajasthan

The only Indian hotel to secure a spot in the World's Top 50 Best Hotels is Sujan Jawai in Rajasthan.

Credit: Instagram/@thesujanlife