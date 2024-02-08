Valentine's Day 2024: Novels that could make your partner feel the Love

"Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen

A timeless classic that explores themes of love, class, and societal expectations through the spirited protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet, and the enigmatic Mr Darcy.

"Me Before You" by Jojo Moyes

This heartrending novel tells the story of Louisa Clark, a young woman who becomes a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy quadriplegic. As their bond deepens, they both learn valuable lessons about love, sacrifice, and living life to the fullest.

"The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green

A poignant and unforgettable tale of young love, centered around Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, two teenagers who meet in a cancer support group and embark on a journey of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

"Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and its aftermath, this epic novel explores the tempestuous relationship between Scarlett O'Hara, a headstrong Southern belle, and Rhett Butler, a charming blockade runner.

"The Notebook" by Nicholas Sparks

A poignant love story that spans decades, chronicling the enduring romance between Noah Calhoun and Allie Nelson, whose love is tested by social barriers and the passage of time.

