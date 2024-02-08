Valentine's Day 2024: Novels that could make your partner feel the Love

DH Web Desk
"Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen
A timeless classic that explores themes of love, class, and societal expectations through the spirited protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet, and the enigmatic Mr Darcy.
Credit: Amazon
"Me Before You" by Jojo Moyes
This heartrending novel tells the story of Louisa Clark, a young woman who becomes a caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy quadriplegic. As their bond deepens, they both learn valuable lessons about love, sacrifice, and living life to the fullest.
Credit: Amazon
"The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green
A poignant and unforgettable tale of young love, centered around Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, two teenagers who meet in a cancer support group and embark on a journey of love, friendship, and self-discovery.
Credit: Amazon
"Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell
Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and its aftermath, this epic novel explores the tempestuous relationship between Scarlett O'Hara, a headstrong Southern belle, and Rhett Butler, a charming blockade runner.
Credit: Amazon
"The Notebook" by Nicholas Sparks
A poignant love story that spans decades, chronicling the enduring romance between Noah Calhoun and Allie Nelson, whose love is tested by social barriers and the passage of time.
Credit: Amazon