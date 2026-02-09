Valentine's Day 2026: Divas rock the season of love in bold reds

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Level up your Valentine’s look with this red floral mini. This outfit is giving major main character energy, looks super cute and is effortlessly girly, exactly the aesthetic you need for the season of love.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Disha Patani
If you want to win Valentine’s Day, a long gown is the way to go. Take cues from Disha Patani, who is literally glowing in this look. Oozing total diva vibes while staying super classy and chic.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Alia Bhatt
Alia’s red isn’t loud, it’s expressive, youthful and effortlessly chic, perfect for a daytime Valentine’s date or an intimate celebration.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is a total mood in this striking red suit. By pairing a bold, structured silhouette with a clean-girl bun, she strikes the perfect balance between high-fashion drama and sophisticated power dressing. Pure confidence in a single outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Ishita Raj
Ishita Raj is a total vision in this body-hugging red gown. Between the daring waist cut-outs and the effortless ruching, it’s a masterclass in bold, fearless glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@iamishitaraj