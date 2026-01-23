Basant Panchami 2026: Best yellow looks that lit up festive season

DH Web Desk

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is the definition of grace here, perfectly mixing a regal air with modern-day confidence. She carries this vibrant yellow with a calm energy that shows true beauty is all about inner balance.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s simple and elegant yellow look beautifully reflects the softness of Vasant Panchami. Her natural smile and subtle styling evoke the gentle beauty of spring.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kriti Sanon

Kriti’s yellow avatar appears fresh and full of youthful energy, capturing the enthusiasm of spring and the spirit of new beginnings.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti embraces a playful and positive style in yellow. Her look conveys that spring is not just a season but also a state of mind filled with joy.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal's yellow ensemble with a traditional-modern touch looks soft and classy. Her style beautifully blends Indian tradition with contemporary elegance.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kiara Advani

Kiara wins hearts with her graceful and simple yellow outfit. Her look symbolizes the gentleness of spring and the flow of positive energy.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt brings a burst of sunshine with her lively yellow outfit. Her look is a beautiful reflection of the festive spirit, radiating the kind of positivity and warmth that defines a fresh spring morning.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bhumi Pednekkar

Bhumi perfectly captures the spirit of spring in this radiant yellow look. It’s a beautiful mix of simplicity and self-assurance that reflects the season’s fresh energy and her own independent personality.

Credit: Special Arrangement