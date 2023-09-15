You think Chandrayaan-3 mission was expensive? Wait till you find out price of these luxury items!

DH Web Desk
Antilla- Rs 15,000 crore: We all knew the living standards of Mukesh Ambani were high, but higher the moon mission? Then again, are you really surprised that a costs more than the country’s moon mission? Me neither.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Crown jewels- Rs 83,072 - Rs 99,686 crore: Though priceless for us Indians, the is estimated to be higher than the Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the exact value of the diamond has not yet been ascertained, the Koh-i-noor is one of the more expensive parts of the crown jewels and the entire set amounts to Rs 83,072 - Rs 99,686 crore.
Credit: Wikimedia commons/AlinavdMeulen
Supreme Yacht- Rs 39,874 crore: A list of luxury items with a yacht missing? Impossible. Covered with gold and platinum from the base to the deck, the is the most expensive yacht to ever be sold. Not just precious metals, the bedroom wall of this yacht is reportedly made with meteoric stone and a genuine T-Rex dinosaur bone.
Credit: Atlantic yacht and ship website
Villa Leopolda- Rs 6,230 crore: Ranking right after Antilla in the world’s most expensive houses, is located in France. The house has more swimming pools than bedrooms, a helipad, as well as a commercial greenhouse.
Fun fact: Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘To Catch a Thief’ was shot at Villa Leopolda.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Miniwark
Jeff Bezos’ Beverly Hills House- Rs 1,370 crore: Built in the year 1937 by one of the Warner Bros founders, the has two guest houses, a pool and a tennis court. While David Geffen was the previous owner of the mansion, Bezos bought the property in 2020.
Credit: Instagram/tmx_tv
Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut- Rs 1,187 crore: After getting auctioned at a whopping Rs 1,187 crore, of Mercedes became the most valuable car to ever be sold. Considered as one of the finest design by automotive engineers, this model is named after its creator and chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut.
Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media newsroom USA
Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I- Rs 1,121 crore: A painting by Gustav Klimt, the was sold in 2006 to the Neue Galerie in New York by Ronald Lauder for a reported US $135 million. With this, the painting’s worth surpassed Picasso's 1905 Boy With a Pipe (sold on May 5, 2004 for $104 million), as the most expensive painting.
Credit: Gustav-Klimt website