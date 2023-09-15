You think Chandrayaan-3 mission was expensive? Wait till you find out price of these luxury items!

Crown jewels- Rs 83,072 - Rs 99,686 crore: Though priceless for us Indians, the price of the Koh-i-noor is estimated to be higher than the Chandrayaan-3 mission. While the exact value of the diamond has not yet been ascertained, the Koh-i-noor is one of the more expensive parts of the crown jewels and the entire set amounts to Rs 83,072 - Rs 99,686 crore.