ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3: Launch to landing timeline

DHNS

July 14: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

July 15-25: Multiple orbit-raising maneuvers (Earth-bound perigee firings) are performed.

|

Credit: X/@isro

August 1: Spacecraft inserted into translunar orbit.

|

Credit: X/@isro

August 5: Lunar Orbit Insertion completed, spacecraft on 164 km x 18074 km orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru.

|

Credit: X/@isro

August 6, August 9: Lunar-bound manoeuvres are performed.

|

Credit: X/@isro

August 14: Orbit circularisation phase begins, spacecraft on 151 km x 179 km orbit.

|

Credit: X/@isro

August 16: Lunar bound maneuvres are completed. Spacecraft on 153 km x 163 km orbit.


|

Credit: X/@isro

August 17: Lander Module separated from Propulsion Module.

August 19: Lander Module on 113 km x 157 km orbit.

|

Credit: X/@isro

August 20: Deboosting operations completed, Lander Module on 25 km x 134 km orbit.


|

Credit: X/@isro

August 23: The moment the country was waiting for with bated breath. Touchdown successful on the moon’s south polar region at 6.03 pm IST.


|

Credit: X/@isro