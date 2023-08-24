Chandrayaan-3: Launch to landing timeline

DHNS
July 14: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Credit: PTI Photo
July 15-25: Multiple orbit-raising maneuvers (Earth-bound perigee firings) are performed.
Credit: X/@isro
August 1: Spacecraft inserted into translunar orbit.
Credit: X/@isro
August 5: Lunar Orbit Insertion completed, spacecraft on 164 km x 18074 km orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru.
Credit: X/@isro
August 6, August 9: Lunar-bound manoeuvres are performed.
Credit: X/@isro
August 14: Orbit circularisation phase begins, spacecraft on 151 km x 179 km orbit.
Credit: X/@isro
August 16: Lunar bound maneuvres are completed. Spacecraft on 153 km x 163 km orbit.
Credit: X/@isro
August 17: Lander Module separated from Propulsion Module.
August 19: Lander Module on 113 km x 157 km orbit.
Credit: X/@isro
August 20: Deboosting operations completed, Lander Module on 25 km x 134 km orbit.
Credit: X/@isro
August 23: The moment the country was waiting for with bated breath. Touchdown successful on the moon’s south polar region at 6.03 pm IST.
Credit: X/@isro