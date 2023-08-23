ADVERTISEMENT

'I reached my destination and you too': Chandrayaan-3 makes historic Moon landing

DH Web Desk

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party activists celebrate ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the Moon, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Chandrayaan-3 moments before landing on the Moon’s surface.

Credit: PTI Photo 

School students display the model of 'Chandrayaan-3', at Nehru Science Center in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A replica of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3’s launch vehicle made by Arun Bhosale ahead of the soft landing of its lander on the Moon.

Credit: PTI Photo 

A screenshot shows a representation of Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon’s surface.

Credit: PTI Photo 

School students celebrate ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the surface of the Moon.

Credit: PTI Photo 