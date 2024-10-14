SpaceX’s 5th Starship test flight makes history with 1st ever booster catch

DH Web Desk
On Sunday, SpaceX accomplished a remarkable technical achievement by flying a 233-foot rocket booster back to its launch site and catching it mid-air with two massive mechanical arms.
Credit: Reuters
This milestone took place during the fifth test flight of the Starship rocket, marking a significant leap toward the ambitious goals of SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk, which aim to one day send humans to Mars.
In the near term, NASA has contracted SpaceX for $4 billion to utilize Starship in two upcoming Artemis missions, which will transport astronauts to the moon's surface.
In addition to developing and launching the world’s largest and most powerful rocket, Musk’s company has showcased a crucial technology that enables the vehicle to be fully reusable, allowing it to fly repeatedly with the efficiency of a jetliner rather than a traditional rocket.
Lifting off at 8:25 a.m. Eastern time from SpaceX’s launch site near Brownsville, Texas, the nearly 400-foot rocket featured the upper-stage Starship atop the Super Heavy booster, capable of transporting more than 100 metric tons into orbit.
After the booster successfully pushed Starship upward through the densest part of the atmosphere, it dropped away as Starship continued to head toward space.
