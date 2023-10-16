2023 Cricket World Cup, Aus vs SL: Top 5 batters to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Team Australia's star player David Warner can play aggressively and will look to hit the ball hard and score runs.
Credit: PTI
Marnus Labuschagne has a huge role to play in today's match. His calm and composed demeanor will be a test for the Sri Lankan bowlers.
Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis is one of the most prolific run scorers for the team and has been consistently pipped as one of the key players. Mendis had a great start to the tournament with a 50 & a century.
Sadeera Samarawickrama, an aggressive batsman, has emerged as one of the key players in the middle order and has contributed some crucial runs. After a superb game against Pakistan, Samara will enter the field with great confidence and is expected to score some big runs for the team.
Steve Smith, one of the pillars in Australian batting, was seen in good form but failed to convert it into a big score. In today's match, Smith will be aiming for his first World Cup 100 in the tournament.
