2023 Cricket World Cup, IND vs BAN: 5 players to watch out for

Shubman Gill, who is back from dengue treatment, had a dream run in 2023. He will try and extend his good run with the bat against Bangladesh.
Credit: PTI
One of the most experienced players for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, will use all his experience to upset the favourites.
Credit: Reuters
Team India Captain Rohit Sharma has scored good runs against Bangladesh. Rohit will aim for another win for his team.
Credit: Reuters
Mustafizur Rahman is one of the economical bowlers for Bangladesh and will use his skills to disrupt the Indian batting lineup.
Credit: Reuters
Mohammed Siraj, who has impressed everyone with his bowling, has emerged as one of the impactful players for Team India. Siraj can do magic with the ball and send the Bangladesh batters without scoring big runs.
Credit: Reuters