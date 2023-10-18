2023 Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG: 5 Afghan players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has emerged as Afghanistan's greatest opening batsman and has had a great start to the tournament with good runs. Gurbaz is expected to make a quick and big score.
Credit: PTI Photo
Be with the bat or the ball, the star player of Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, has all the potential to upset any opponent.
Credit: PTI Photo
Mujeeb Ur Rahman has given good company to Rashid and has not just scored quick runs but also picked up regular wickets. Mujeeb is expected to elevate his game and trouble the opponents with his bowling.
Credit: PTI Photo
Wicket-keeper batsmen Ikram Alikhil had a great last game. He scored a crucial 58 off 66 balls which included three fours and a couple of sixes. Alikhil will put his best foot forward and aim for another win.
Credit: PTI Photo
Experience plays a massive role and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is one of the most experienced players for Afghanistan whose presence will not just boost the team's morale but will come handy in crucial situations.
Credit: Reuters Photo