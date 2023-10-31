2023 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Saud Shakeel has emerged as one of the finest middle-order batsmen for Pakistan. He has scored some key runs and will make the most of his opportunity in today's game.
Credit: PTI
Mehidy Hasan has been impressive with his spin bowling and will be the cynosure of all eyes in today's match against Bangladesh.
Credit: PTI
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam is yet to fire in this tournament. Against Bangladesh, Babar is expected to demonstrate all his abilities.
Credit: PTI
Shakib Al Hasan has a great record against Pakistan and his experience will come handy in today’s game.
Credit: PTI
Mahmudullah has shone bright for the team with his all-round performance. Against Pakistan, Mahmudullah has another opportunity to prove his mettle in this tournament.
Credit: PTI