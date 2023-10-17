2023 Cricket World Cup, SA vs Ned: Top 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Vikramjit Singh has impressed with his batting in the tournament and is expected to score some big runs in today's game.
Credit: Instagram/@vikram.s07
Quinton de Kock had a dream start to the game with back-to-back centuries. He will aim for a hattrick in the match against the Netherlands.
Credit: PTI
Colin Ackermann, who has returned to Netherlands' squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, has made some runs in the tournament. Ackermann has repeatedly shown his mettle, and is expected to put his best foot forward in today's game.
Credit: PTI
Aiden Markram has emerged as one of the dangerous batsmen in the tournament with his aggressive batting. The explosive Markram will once again be crucial for South Africa.
Credit: Reuters
Bas de Leede will try and hit the South African bowlers all around the park and put some key runs for the team.
Credit: PTI