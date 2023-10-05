5 Cricketers' marriages that ended up in divorce

DH Web Desk
Team India's 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji part ways after almost nine years of marriage. The Delhi granted divorce to Dhawan on the ground of mental cruelty.
Credit: Instagram/@shikhardofficial
Team India's wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Kartik divorced his wife Nikita Vanjara due to dysfunctionalities in their relationship in 2012.
Credit: Instagram/@dk00019
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin divorced Naureen to marry actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. However, years later, Azharuddin divorced the actress as well.
Credit: Instagram/@azharflicks
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke separated with his wife Kyly Boldy in February 2020 after seven years of marriage.
Credit: Instagram/@michaelclarkeofficial
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who married his childhood friend Noella Lewis in 1998, divorced her due to personal reasons.
Credit: Instagram/@vinodkambli2016