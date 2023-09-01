Asia Cup 2023: A look at India vs Pakistan's Last 5 ODI clashes

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India and Pakistan clashed in a group-stage match and Team India managed to put up a decent score on the board with handy contributions from players like Rohit Sharma (91), Shikhar Dhawan (68), Virat Kohli (81), and Yujraj Singh (53). In response, except for Azhar Ali (50), no Pak batter could hold their own against the Indian bowling attack, and they were bundled in 33.4 overs after having put up a total of 164.