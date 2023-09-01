Asia Cup 2023: A look at India vs Pakistan's Last 5 ODI clashes

DH Web Desk
ICC World Cup 2019: India dominated Pakistan in this match on every front, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a sumptuous 140 from 113 balls. Team India ended their innings on 336/5, but rain played spoilsport during the Pak innings, and play was reduced to 40 overs. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side's innings ended at a paltry 212/6.
Credit: Reuters
Asia Cup 2018: Batting first, Pakistan managed to put the score of 237/7, and in response, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan smashed Pakistan bowlers all across the park, scoring 111 and 114 respectively. India registered a comfortable win by finishing the match in 39.3 overs and Dhawan was adjudged Player of the Match for his spectacular batting.
Credit: PTI
Asia Cup 2018: Team India faced Pakistan in the group stages for the very first time. Indian pacers bundled Pakistan's innings within 43.1 overs, and chased down the score of 162 runs with ease in 29 overs.
Credit: PTI
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan batters flourished in this thrilling Champions Trophy final between the two cricketing giants. India suffered a 180-run defeat in the final and lost the title to Pakistan.
Credit: X/lahoreqalandars
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India and Pakistan clashed in a group-stage match and Team India managed to put up a decent score on the board with handy contributions from players like Rohit Sharma (91), Shikhar Dhawan (68), Virat Kohli (81), and Yujraj Singh (53). In response, except for Azhar Ali (50), no Pak batter could hold their own against the Indian bowling attack, and they were bundled in 33.4 overs after having put up a total of 164.
Credit: PTI