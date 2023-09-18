Asia Cup 2023: Records tumble at Premadasa during India vs Sri Lanka final

DH Web Desk
Sri Lanka registered their lowest ODI score against India after the fall of the fifth wicket (12 for 5).
Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial
At 12 for 6, Lanka recorded the lowest ODI score at the fall of the sixth wicket by an ICC full-member nation.
Credit: PTI
Siraj scalped his 50th ODI wicket in this game, which arrived in 1,002 deliveries, the second fastest by any bowler in the format. The record is with Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (847 balls).
Credit: PTI
India nixed six wickets in the opening ten overs of the contest, which is the most for the side in the format till date.
Credit: PTI
Siraj became the second bowler after Mendis to bag a six-for in an Asia Cup ODI.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam
Sri Lanka's total score of 50 in this fixture is their lowest versus India in the format. Also, it is the lowest in any ODI final to date.
Credit: PTI
Siraj's figures of 6 for 21 is the best by any bowler against Lanka in ODIs.
Credit: PTI