Asian Games 2023: List of Indian gold medalists so far

DH Web Desk
Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale bagged a gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Credit: PTI
Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the country's second gold in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games. Toor pulled off a big final-round throw to defend his title.
Credit: PTI
Avinash Sable won gold and became the first Indian man to win in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games.
Credit: Reuters
With the score of 469.6 points, Sift Kaur Samra not only topped the charts to secure a gold but also broke the world record, Asian record and the Asian Games record.
Credit: PTI
Shooters Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged gold medals in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Credit: PTI
The Indian men's squash team of Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Sandhu and Abhay Singh clinched a gold medal after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in a high-intensity final.
Credit: PTI
Terrific trio Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event. They left everybody in awe with their unwavering focus and remarkable precision, clinching and shattering the world record by a staggering eight points.
Credit: PTI
Indian team Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela created history by clinching a historic gold medal in Team Dressage in the Asian Games.
Credit: PTI
Indian women's cricket team won gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China.
Credit: X/@TheShafaliVerma
Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won gold in the women's 25m pistol team event.
Credit: PTI
17-year-old Palak Gulia won gold in the women's 10m air pistol event.
Credit: PTI
India's men’s trap team of Prithviraj Tondaiman (119), Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (120) won old medal with an Asian Games record of 361.
Credit: X/@AmitShah
Parul Chaudhary scripted history as she became the first Indian to win gold in the women's 5000m event at the Asian Games.
Credit: Reuters
The Indian team of Men's 10m Air Rifle put on a stellar performance, winning gold and breaking the world record with a combined score of 1893.7.
Credit: PTI
Indian women's javelin ace Annu Rani, with her season-best throw, claimed India's 15th gold medal in the final in the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games.
Credit: PTI