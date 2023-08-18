Usain Bolt to Richard Thompson: Top 5 fastest runners in the world

DH Web Desk
American sprinter Justin Gatlin achieved a new personal record in 2014 when he ran the 100m sprint in 9.74 seconds and ranks at number 5. He would have topped the list if Justin ran 100m dash in 9.45 seconds to beat Usain Bolt’s record.
The Jamaican sprinter and Olympian Asafa Powell had a personal best of 9.72 seconds in the 100m and is the fourth-fastest man. Between 2005 to 2008, Powell held the world record as the fastest runner to complete the 100m sprint in 9.77 seconds.
Another Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake ranks at number 3. Blake had a personal best of 9.69 seconds in the 100m. Blake has 14 gold, four silver, and three bronze medals under his kitty in the international competitions.
Second fastest runner around the globe is an American sprinter, Tyson Gay. He had a personal best of 9.69 seconds during the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix 2009. In the 2007 Osaka World Championships, he took home the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 relay with his amazing performance.
Usain Bolt is considered as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, hailing from Jamaica, Bolt holds multiple world records in the 100m and 200m races. His fastest times were 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 seconds in the 200m, both set during the World Championships in Berlin in 2009.
