Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen beats Jonatan Christie to enter men's singles pre-quarterfinals

DH Web Desk
Lakshya Sen advanced to the men's singles badminton pre-quarterfinals at the Olympics with a remarkable straight-set victory over Indonesia's world number 3 Jonatan Christie in their final group match at the Paris Games 2024.
Sen displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie 21-18, 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest in the end.
Sen is likely to face compatriot H S Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals.
Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.
A gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sen beat Julien Carraggi of Belgium before facing Christie today.
Sen rose to the occasion and showed great maturity as he went about his business.
