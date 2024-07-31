Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen beats Jonatan Christie to enter men's singles pre-quarterfinals

DH Web Desk

Lakshya Sen advanced to the men's singles badminton pre-quarterfinals at the Olympics with a remarkable straight-set victory over Indonesia's world number 3 Jonatan Christie in their final group match at the Paris Games 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sen displayed great maturity and tactical acumen to outwit Christie 21-18, 21-12 in what turned out to be a lop-sided contest in the end.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sen is likely to face compatriot H S Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sen had defeated Kevin Cordon, a Tokyo Olympics semifinalist, in the opening Group L match on Sunday which was "deleted" after his Guatemalan opponent pulled out due to a left elbow injury.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sen beat Julien Carraggi of Belgium before facing Christie today.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sen rose to the occasion and showed great maturity as he went about his business.

Credit: Reuters Photo