Biopics on talented cricketers one should watch

DH Web Desk
'800' is an upcoming biographical sports drama based on the life and career of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket.
In 2022, Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on celebrated cricketer Mithali Raj, highlights the journey of her hardship and battle in Women's cricket.
Directed by Jayprad Desai, 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' (2022) talks about the extraordinary journey of the cricketer, who made his biggest cricket league debut at the age of 41.
A biopic on the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar was released in 2017. Titled 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', the movie revolved around the the life and career of Sachin, one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the sport.
'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' is a biographical sports film that was released in 2016. It was directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team.
Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor decided to bring the life of controversial player Mohammad Azharuddin to the silverscreen and made his biopic. Titled 'Azhar', the movie stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and opened to rave reviews from the audience upon release.
