CEAT Cricket Awards 2023-24: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk

India captain Rohit Sharma was named the 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Former head coach Rahul Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Mohammed Shami was named the 'ODI Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was presented with a memo for leading the country in most matches in T20I history during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was awarded for excellence in sports administration by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Actress Rakul Preet Singh awarded cricketer Deepti Sharma with the 'Indian Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title earlier this year, was presented with a memento for 'Outstanding Leadership' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the 'Men's Test Batter of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24, in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@yashasvijaiswal28

R Ashwin was named the 'Men’s Test Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@rashwin99

Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli was named the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

New Zealand's Tim Southee was given the 'Men’s T20I Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@tim_southee

Rohit Sharma gets clicked during the CEAT Cricket Awards, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

England's Phil Salt was adjudged the 'Best Batter of the Year' in the shortest format during the CEAT Cricket Awards, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the 'Women's Indian Batter of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Opening batter Shafali Verma was presented with a memento for scoring the fastest double century in women's Test cricket — a feat which she achieved off 194 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test earlier this year.

Credit: PTI