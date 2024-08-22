CEAT Cricket Awards 2023-24: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
India captain Rohit Sharma was named the 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
Former head coach Rahul Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
Mohammed Shami was named the 'ODI Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was presented with a memo for leading the country in most matches in T20I history during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was awarded for excellence in sports administration by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh awarded cricketer Deepti Sharma with the 'Indian Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title earlier this year, was presented with a memento for 'Outstanding Leadership' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24, in Mumbai.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the 'Men's Test Batter of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24, in Mumbai.
R Ashwin was named the 'Men’s Test Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli was named the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
New Zealand's Tim Southee was given the 'Men’s T20I Bowler of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023-24 in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma gets clicked during the CEAT Cricket Awards, in Mumbai.
England's Phil Salt was adjudged the 'Best Batter of the Year' in the shortest format during the CEAT Cricket Awards, in Mumbai.
India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana was adjudged the 'Women's Indian Batter of the Year' during the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai.
Opening batter Shafali Verma was presented with a memento for scoring the fastest double century in women's Test cricket — a feat which she achieved off 194 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test earlier this year.
