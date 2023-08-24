Chess World Cup 2023: R Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final

DH Web Desk

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa started his game at the World Cup 2023 with a skip to round two as the opponents were not present.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

The youngest chessmaster pipped French grandmaster Maxime Lagarde in the second round of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

R Praggnanandhaa then went on to defeat Czech Republic grandmaster David Navara in round three.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

It was World No.2 American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura who succumbed to Praggnanandhaa in round four.

|

Credit: Instagram/@gmhikaru

Praggnanandhaa then trimphed over Hungarian grandmaster Ferenc Berkes to enter the FIDE World Cup quarter-final.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Praggnanandhaa outshine Arjun Eregaisi at the quaterfinals.

|

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa shocked world No.3 Fabiano Caruana via the tie-break in the semifinals to enter finals.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

At the finals, Indian teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa gave tough competition to five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen but the game ended in a draw after 30 moves. The two players settled for a quiet draw in the second classical game after one-and-a-half hours of play. The champion will be decided via two tie-breaks today.

|

Credit: PTI Photo