Chess World Cup 2023: R Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa started his game at the World Cup 2023 with a skip to round two as the opponents were not present.
Credit: PTI Photo
The youngest chessmaster pipped French grandmaster Maxime Lagarde in the second round of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament.
Credit: PTI Photo
R Praggnanandhaa then went on to defeat Czech Republic grandmaster David Navara in round three.
Credit: PTI Photo
It was World No.2 American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura who succumbed to Praggnanandhaa in round four.
Credit: Instagram/@gmhikaru
Praggnanandhaa then trimphed over Hungarian grandmaster Ferenc Berkes to enter the FIDE World Cup quarter-final.
Credit: PTI Photo
Praggnanandhaa outshine Arjun Eregaisi at the quaterfinals.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa shocked world No.3 Fabiano Caruana via the tie-break in the semifinals to enter finals.
Credit: PTI Photo
At the finals, Indian teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa gave tough competition to five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen but the game ended in a draw after 30 moves. The two players settled for a quiet draw in the second classical game after one-and-a-half hours of play. The champion will be decided via two tie-breaks today.
Credit: PTI Photo