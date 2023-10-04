2023 Cricket World Cup: 5 England players to watch out for!

DH Web Desk
Jos Buttler: The right-handed batsman presence will add more strength to England's batting order and he is expected display some fireworks with the bat.
Credit: Instagram/@josbuttler
Joe Root: Known for his strong technical skills, Root is expected to up his game with the bat and help England in putting up big score on board.
Credit: Instagram/@root66
Jonny Bairstow: The wicket-keeping batsman, who has experience to play on the Indian pitches, will play a key role for England.
Credit: Instagram/@jbairstow21
Mark Wood: England pacer will try his best to trouble the opponents with his lethal pace.
Credit: Instagram/@mawood33
Sam Curran: Left-arm fast bowler, Curran could make difference with the new ball.
Credit: Instagram/@samcurran58