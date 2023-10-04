2023 Cricket World Cup: 5 New Zealand players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Devon Conway: The attacking left-handed batsman is expected to continue his good form and will play a key role for New Zealand in World Cup 2023.
Credit: Reuters
Kane Williamson: The NZ captain will lead the team from the front and will leave no stones unturned to become the champions. Apart from contributing from bat, he is expected to take some risks on field as well.
Credit: Instagram/@newzealandcricketteam
Mitchell Santner: Santner will play a crucial role in the team. Apart from making quick runs, he is expected to trouble the opponents with ball as well.
Credit: X/ICC
Matt Henry: Henry will make the most of the opportunity and will try his best to trouble the opponent with his lethal pace.
Credit: X/ICC
Trent Boult: Boult will lead the pace attack for the Kiwis. He did perform well at the warm-up matches and will look to continue the dream run in the World Cup matches.
Credit: Instagram/@newzealandcricketteam