2023 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has impressed everyone with his batting skills. With pitch favouring the batsman, Gurbaz will aim for another impressive inning for his team.

|

Credit: PTI

Pathum Nissanka has improved his game with each passing match and will look to carry the confidence against the Afghans.

|

Credit: PTI

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has emerged as one of the key players for Afghanistan with an amazing all-round performance. He has proved his worth so far and will aim to make it big in today’s game

|

Credit: PTI

Sadeera Samarawickrama is one of the finest batters for Sri Lanka and is seen in good touch in the tournament. He has scored two fifties so far and will look for another great game against the Lankans.

|

Credit: PTI

The star of Afghanistan team Rashid Khan can score quick runs and get wickets whenever required. He is one of the key players to look out for in today's game.

|

Credit: PTI