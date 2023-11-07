2023 Cricket World Cup, Australia vs Afghanistan: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Star Australian opener David Warner has impressed all in the tournament so far. Another stunning performance is expected from him in today's match against Afghanistan.
Credit: PTI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the key players for the Afghans and scored some key runs for the team. Gurbaz is expected to shine to take his team further in the tournament.
Credit: PTI
Captain Pat Cummins has a big role to play in today's must-win World Cup game against Afghanistan.
The star cricketer Rashid Khan's experience will come handy and is one of the key players who has all the potential to trouble the opponent.
Credit: PTI
Spinner Adam Zampa has all the tools to trouble batters. Another great bowling performance is expected from Zampa against the Afghans.
Credit: PTI