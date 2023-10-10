2023 Cricket World Cup: Best batsmen to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Team India's run machine Virat Kohli has everyone's eyes. Kohli is expected to continue his dream form with the bat.
Credit: Reuters
Babar Azam, who holds the top position in ICC Men’s One-Day International (ODI) rankings, is undoubtedly an important player in the tournament.
Credit: PTI
Steve Smith is widely recognised as one of the finest batters in the world. Known for his finesse with the bat, Smith will continue to score runs in consistency and will play a crucial role in helping his team clinch the World Cup title.
Credit: PTI
One of the most talented batsmen in the world of cricket, Joe Root, will leave no stone unturned to lead his team to become the champion.
Credit: PTI
David Malan has a stellar track record with the bat. With a good batting average, team England pins high hopes on Malan this tournament.
Credit: Reuters
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, who is known for his impactful gameplay and his ability to score huge runs under pressure, makes him an important player in the World Cup.
Credit: PTI
With his enormous talent and vast experience, New Zealand's Kane Williamson is expected to have a great World Cup campaign.
Credit: Reuters
The young talent Rachin Ravindra has impressed all with his batting and is one of the batsmen to watch out for.
Credit: Reuters