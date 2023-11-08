2023 Cricket World Cup, England vs Netherlands: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Dawid Malan has been in great form for England at the top of the order and is expected to be one of the shining stars in today's game.
Max O'Dowd has the ability to adapt according to the situation and can be one of the game changers.
Ben Stokes is praised by many as the finest all rounders for team England and has shown immense talent. Stokes has played some fine innings in the tournament and will have all eyes on him in today's game.
Logan Van Beek has shown immense talent in the tournament and has emerged as the best bowling all-rounder for the Netherlands. Logan will use all his skills to trouble the opponents and is expected to shine against England.
England seamer Chris Woakes' game has improved with each passing game and has found some form. With his performance, Woakes will try to gain two points for his team.
