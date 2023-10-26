2023 Cricket World Cup, England vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Sadeera Samarawickrama has gained confidence with each passing game. The wicketkeeper-batsman has all the potential to snatch a victory.
English batsman Harry Brook is a key member of the side and has all the potential to turn around the match single-handedly.
One of the top wicket takers in the tournament, Dilshan Madushanka has troubled the opponents with his deliveries. Madushanka has provided regular breakouts whenever it is required and is expected to live up to the expectations in today’s game as well.
Adil Rashid will play a big role in today's game as he is the key spinner for the English team.
Pathum Nissanka has shown immense talent in the tournament and all eyes will be on him in today's game.
