2023 Cricket World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets

Team India's captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage match.
With this win, team India registered their third straight win in tournament.
The opponent Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches in their World Cup outing.
Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 after Rohit opted to field first.
The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.
Mohammed Siraj is seen celebrating Babar Azam's wicket.
Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates Haris Rauf's wicket.
