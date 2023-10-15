2023 Cricket World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets

DH Web Desk

Team India's captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage match.

Credit: PTI Photo

With this win, team India registered their third straight win in tournament.

Credit: PTI Photo

The opponent Pakistan suffered their first defeat after winning two matches in their World Cup outing.

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 after Rohit opted to field first.

Credit: PTI Photo

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took two wickets each.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mohammed Siraj is seen celebrating Babar Azam's wicket.

Credit: PTI Photo

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates Haris Rauf's wicket.

Credit: PTI Photo