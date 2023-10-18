2023 Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG: 5 Kiwis to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Rachin Ravindra is in great touch and has scored good runs for the team, including an unbeaten century. The stylish left-handed batsman will have all eyes on him in today's game.
Credit: Reuters
Devon Conway is considered to be the most dynamic left-handed opener to have played for New Zealand. Known for his attacking gameplay, Conway is among today's favourites.
Credit: PTI
Daryl Mitchell has a huge role to play in today’s match. Mitchell is expected to fill the void created because of Kane Williamson’s injury.
Credit: PTI
Glenn Phillips is expected to shine with his all-round skills.
Credit: PTI
With immaculate control of the new ball, pacer Trent Boult has the capability to trouble Afghan batters and stop them from staying in the pitch for a long duration.
Credit: PTI