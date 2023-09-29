2023 Cricket World Cup: Players who will miss the tournament

DH Web Desk
Axar Patel: All-rounder Patel, who performed well against Australia in the recently-concluded series, had sustained a quadriceps tear due to which he will miss the world cup.
Credit: Instagram/@akshar.patel
Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka's star player Hasaranga was not included in the 15-member world cup squad as he is still recovering from an injury.
Credit: Instagram/@wanindu_49_waniya
Naseem Shah: Pakistan pacer Naseem will take three to four months as he has been told to undergo shoulder surgery. He injured himself in the Asia Cup tournament.
Credit: Instagram/@inaseemshah
Anrich Nortje: South African pacer Nortje will miss the world cup due to a lower back injury.
Credit: Instagram/@anrich_nortje
Dushmantha Chameera: Sri Lankan pacer Chameera's name was also missing from the 15 member world cup sqaud. He was away from action after suffering a pectoral muscle injury during the Sri Lanka Premier League.
Credit: Instagram/@dushmantha_05
Rishabh Pant: India's wicketkeeper-batsman will miss the Cricket World Cup 2023 as he is still recovering from the brutal car accident in December 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabpant