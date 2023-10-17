2023 Cricket World Cup, SA vs Ned: 5 bowlers to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Kagiso Rabada holds a pivotal role in South Africa's formidable bowling attack and will try and make the most of it with the new ball.
Credit: Reuters
Bas de Leede's all-round performance in the tournament has bolstered his reputation as a match-winner.
Credit: Instagram/@kncbcricket
Keshav Maharaj, the left-arm orthodox spinner, has been in great form and has all the potential to disturb the opponent.
Credit: Instagram/@keshavmaharaj16
Roelof van der Merwe, one of the most experienced players for the Netherlands, will make his presence a significant factor in the 2023 World Cup tournament.
Credit: Instagram/@kncbcricket
Tabraiz Shamsi has consistently proven his worth with his bowling and has emerged as a key asset for the team.
Credit: PTI