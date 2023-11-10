2023 Cricket World Cup, South Africa vs Afghanistan: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Quinton de Kock is the team's highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. It will be a great sight to watch him play the Afghan bowlers and score quick runs for the team.
Ibrahim Zadran found some great form in the last game against Australia and is expected to come up with another great innings.
Keshav Maharaj has emerged as one of the match winners for the Proteas and has shown immense talent both with the ball and bat. Against Afghanistan, Maharaj is expected to shine and emerge as one of the star players of the match.
Team Afghanistan expects more from Rashid Khan and will be one of the key players to watch out for in today's game. Rashid possesses rich experience and skill to change the game in his favour.
The tall pacer Marco Jansen will use all his ability to trouble the Afghans with the new ball. He has been the pick of the bowlers for South Africa in the tournament and is expected to live up to the expectations in today's game against the Afghans.
