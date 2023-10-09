2023 World Cup: India kickstart their campaign with 6-wicket win against Australia

DH Web Desk

A calm partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium.

|

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli channeled his inner champion to pull the Indian team out of choppy waters with a masterly 85.

|

Credit: PTI

He found a trusted ally in uber-cool KL Rahul who scored an unbeaten 97 off 115 balls.

|

Credit: PTI

However, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood succeeded to topple the top order as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were walked back for ducks.

|

Credit: PTI

Equally responsible for Team India in securing the win were the spinners.

|

Credit: PTI

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a remarkable spell of 3/28 in 10 overs.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who replaced injured Axar Patel, conceded 34 runs and picked up two wickets.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Giving fellow spinners good support, Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two wickets in his ten-over spell.

|

Credit: PTI Photo