2023 World Cup: India kickstart their campaign with 6-wicket win against Australia

DH Web Desk
A calm partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India secure a six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium.
Credit: PTI
Virat Kohli channeled his inner champion to pull the Indian team out of choppy waters with a masterly 85.
Credit: PTI
He found a trusted ally in uber-cool KL Rahul who scored an unbeaten 97 off 115 balls.
Credit: PTI
However, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood succeeded to topple the top order as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were walked back for ducks.
Credit: PTI
Equally responsible for Team India in securing the win were the spinners.
Credit: PTI
Ravindra Jadeja bowled a remarkable spell of 3/28 in 10 overs.
Credit: PTI Photo
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who replaced injured Axar Patel, conceded 34 runs and picked up two wickets.
Credit: PTI Photo
Giving fellow spinners good support, Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two wickets in his ten-over spell.
Credit: PTI Photo