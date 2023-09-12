5 Fastest Players to Score 10,000 Runs in ODIs

DH Web Desk
Team India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli holds the top spot at present for for being the fastest player to complete ten thousand runs in ODIs. He achieved this feat in 2018 while playing his 205th innings while against West Indies.
Credit: PTI
Second spot has been taken by 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma. He achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka. Rohit completed the mamoth 10000 runs mark in 241 innings.
Credit: PTI
'Master blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, who secured the top spot for more than one decade, now ranks third on the list. The 'God of Cricket' achieved the milestone in 2001 on his 259th innings against Australia.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
One of the most decorated captaions of Team India, Saurav Ganguly is the fourth player to score fastest ten thousand runs in ODIs. Ganguly completed ten thousand runs while playing his 263rd innings in 2005 while playing against Sri Lanka.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
One of the finest batsmen in team Australia, Ricky Ponting rounds off the top five fastest batsmen list. Ponting reached the landmark in 266 innings in the game against South Africa in 2007.
Credit: DH Pool Photo