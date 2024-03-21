After Kohli, M S Dhoni's transformation by Aalim Hakim breaks the internet

DH Web Desk

Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni has impressed his fans with his new hairdo just ahead of IPL 2024.

MSD's new look went viral across social media platforms where he flaunted his fresh haircut courtesy of Aalim Hakim

With this hairdo, Dhoni walked down the memory lane as he opted for his vintage 'long hair' look. 

For years, Dhoni has been a cricketing legend and a style icon, known for his signature hairstyles and effortlessly cool demeanor.

However, his latest look, courtesy of Aalim Hakim, has taken his style game a notch up and the look perfectly complements his suave persona.

