Amid injury reports, Hardik Pandya’s intense workout for IPL 2024 goes viral

All-rounder and India T20 skipper Hardik Pandya is grabbing attention with an intense work out video ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024.
Hardik posted a video on social media that showed him undergoing an intense workout session.
From stretching to lifting, the clip showed Hardik’s rigorous gym session.
This clip has sent good vibes to his followers and cricket lovers as earlier, reports saying that Pandya will be miss IPL 2024 due to injury was doing the rounds.
This clip affirms that Pandya is completely fit and will be available for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League.
Pandya suffered an ankle injury in the middle of World Cup 2023 and was ruled out of the tournament. He has been out of action since then.
Hardik, who was traded to Mumbai Indians, is all set to lead the team in IPL 2024.
Earlier, Hardik led Gujarat Titans to title triumph in the team's inaugural year in 2022 and also led his side to runners-up finish in 2023.
