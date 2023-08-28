Asia Cup 2023: 5 Indian players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Rohit Sharma: Rohit will lead Team India at the Asia Cup and is going through a dream run this year. He has scored 383 runs with an average rate of 47.87 in nine innings and is expected to perform better at the Asia Cup.
Hardik Pandya: Hardik will remain the deputy to Rohit Sharma at the Asia Cup. He is expected to contribute not just with the bat but with bowling as well as Team India will chase their eighth Asia Cup title.
Virat Kohli: India's run machine, Kohli will have to play a crucial role if Team India is to succeed in the Asia Cup. He has been in great form with his bat since 2022 Asia Cup and scored six centuries. He also performed well at the IPL 2023 for RCB.
Jasprit Bumrah: 'Lord of Swing' Bumrah, who made the long-awaited comeback against Ireland in the T20 internationals, will be tested in the 50-over format at the Asia Cup 2023. The selectors will closely monitor his performance which will help him secure his place at the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Mohammed Siraj: Pacer Siraj will support Bumrah from the other side and is expected to give opponents a tough time. Known for his brilliant performances in Asian conditions, Siraj is one of the highly anticipated players at the Asia Cup.
