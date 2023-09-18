Asia Cup 2023: Records created by Mohammed Siraj at the Ind vs SL final

DH Web Desk

Siraj took his 50th ODI wicket in the final, which came in 1,002 deliveries, the second fastest by any bowler in the format.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Siraj became the second bowler to pick 6 wickets in an Asia Cup ODI.

Credit: Reuters

Siraj's 6/21 figure is the best by any bowler against Lanka in ODIs till date.

Credit: PTI

Siraj's figures are also the best by any Indian pacer in an ODI final.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

Siraj also became the first Indian to get four wickets in an over in international cricket.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

Siraj took just 16 balls to seize his fifth wicket of the encounter, the least by any bowler in an ODI.

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

Siraj became the second bowler after Ashish Nehra to scalp a six-for in an ODI versus Lanka.

Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam