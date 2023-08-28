Asia Cup 2023: Top 5 Paksitan players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Babar Azam: Babar Azam has been the star for Pakistan in recent years. The world no. 1 batsman and Pakistan skipper has upped his gameplay and is expected to improve his record against India in the Asia Cup.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Mohammad Rizwan: The wicketkeeper-batsman, Rizwan is one of the key players for Pakistan. He is a significant middle-order batsman and has the potential to clinch victory from the jaws of the defeat.
Credit: X/@_FaridKhan
Shaheen Afridi: Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen will the lead the Pakistan bowing attack. He is known for his fierce bowling and has all the potential to stop the batsmen from scoring big runs especially with the new ball.
Credit: Instagram/@ishaheenafridi10
Fakhar Zaman: The left-handed dynamite, Zaman has cemented his place as one of the most important batsmen in Pakistan with his impressive and consistent batting. He has all the potential to help his team lift the title.
Credit: Instagram/@fakharzaman719
Nasim Shah: The rising star of the Pakistan national cricket team, Nasim has proved his mettle in cricket with his bat and bowl in several occasions. Considering some of his recent performances, hopes will be high for the young pacer.
Credit: Instagram/@inaseemshah