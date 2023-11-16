Australia vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
The star opener and the highest run scorer for Team Australia in the tournament, David Warner has lived up to the expectations by scoring quick and crucial runs for the team. Warner performs best when the pressure is at its greatest and will up his game against South Africans in the semis.
Credit: PTI
Quinton de Kock is expected to continue his great form with his bat. With four 100s in his kitty, De Kock has been one of the top performers for South Africa in the tournament.
Mitchell Marsh had a great last game where he scored his career best 177 including 17 fours and nine sixes. Marsh seems to be in great form and is expected to raise the bar against the Proteas.
Rassie van der Dussen has shown great potential in the tournament and has amassed some good runs. Dussen has scored two centuries and two fifties in the tournament and is one of the players to look out for.
Adam Zampa was one of the successful scalp hunters of the tournament with 22 wickets in nine games. With an economy rate under six, Zampa is the only spinner in the top five list of wicket-takers. His skills and experience will be tested against the Proteas in the semifinal game in Eden Gardens.
