Babar Azam's top 5 moments as Pakistan captain

DH Web Desk
Leading Pakistan to their first victory against India at a World Cup.
Babar, with Rizwan, chased down 152 for no loss, after he and his bowlers restricted India to 151 in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was the first time Pakistan had beaten India at a World Cup.
Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
Leading Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Babar led from the front with 303 runs in the 2021 T20 World Cup to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Australia.
Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
Becoming the fastest captain to reach 1000 ODI runs.
Babar reached the feat in just 13 innings.
Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
Most wins in T20 as Captain.
Babar Azam became the captain with the most wins in T20 cricket with Pakistan's victory against Ireland in May this year.
Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
Winning ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year twice as captain.
As captain, Babar became the first Pakistani to win ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, winning it twice- in 2021 and 2022.
Credit: X/@TheRealPCB