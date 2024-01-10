Famous Indian cricketers who never won the Arjuna Award

DH Web Desk
'Explosive Opener' - Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Known for his aggressive and attacking style of play, Srikkanth played a key role in India's success in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.He holds the record of scoring 2,062 Test runs and 4,091 ODI runs. Surprisingly, the prestigious award was not bestowed upon him.
Credit: X/@CricketopiaCom
'Mr IPL' - Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina was one of the Indian team's new-age cricketers who mastered the game in white ball cricket. Despite scoring valuable runs for team on various occasions, he was not given the Arjuna Award.
Credit: Instagram/@sureshraina3
'The Smiling Assassin' - Ashish Nehra
With a career spanning close to two decades, the left arm pacer represented Team India in all three formats of the game and has played a crucial role in various international matches. Despite his significant achievements, the Arjuna Award was not conferred upon him.
Credit: PTI
'Captain Cool' - Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Former India captain MS Dhoni has almost all the prestigious awards under his belt, including ICC Trophies, Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, but his absence from the list of Arjuna awardees remains a mystery.
Credit: PTI