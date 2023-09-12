From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Players who have scored 13000+ runs in ODI

DH Web Desk
Team India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 13000 ODI during the Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Pakistan on September 11, 2023. He achieved the monumental feat in his 267 innings and emerged as the second Indian to join the list.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam
Iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar is the first Indian to cross the 13000-run mark and it took 266 innings for him to do so.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Australia’s Ricky Ponting took 341 innings to score 13k runs. He reached the mark in 2010 during a match against England.
Credit: Getty Images
With 13,430 runs in 433 innings, Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya is one of the batsmen in this list. He played 416 innings and scored 13,000 runs.
Credit: Instagram/@sanath_jayasuriya
Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara managed to score 13,000 runs in just 363 innings.
Credit: ICC