From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Players who have scored 13000+ runs in ODI

Team India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 13000 ODI during the Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Pakistan on September 11, 2023. He achieved the monumental feat in his 267 innings and emerged as the second Indian to join the list.

Iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar is the first Indian to cross the 13000-run mark and it took 266 innings for him to do so.

Australia’s Ricky Ponting took 341 innings to score 13k runs. He reached the mark in 2010 during a match against England.

With 13,430 runs in 433 innings, Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya is one of the batsmen in this list. He played 416 innings and scored 13,000 runs.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara managed to score 13,000 runs in just 363 innings.

