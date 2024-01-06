Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Top moments from his illustrious career

Gaurav Thakur
Haryana Hurricane arrives
On his debut in 1978, Pakistan opener Sadiq Mohammed came out to bat wearing a hat but as two of Kapil's bouncers whizzed past his ear Mohammed had to call for a helmet. Known for its spinner, India had got a genuine quick for the first time in Kapil Dev.
Credit: Instagram/KapilDev
6,6,6,6
In 1990, at Lord's, India needed 24 runs to avoid the follow on and had just one wicket left. Kapil hit 6,6,6,6 off the next four balls by English spinner Eddie Hemmings to not just avoid the follow on but also to create one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history.
Credit: X/@ICC
Fastest Test fifty by an Indian
In a 1982 Test against Pakistan, Kapil Dev smacked his way to the fastest Test fifty by an Indian off 40 balls, a record that he held for four decades.
ICC
129 in Gqeberha
Kapil's last Test century was also perhaps his best. In 1992 in Gqeberha, when no other Indian batter could cross 17, Kapil, in the twilight of his career, scored a gritty 129 against a formidable South African bowling lineup.
Credit: X/@ICC
Century in tied Test
In the famous 1986 tied Test against Australia, it was Kapil Dev's scintillating 119 off just 138 balls that helped India avoid the follow on and remain in the game.
Credit: X/@ICC
175*
Arguably the greatest innings every played in cricket history. Kapil Dev's 175 not out is a stuff of folklore that catapulted India to a win in a do or die game against Zimbabwe and subsequently to the World Cup.
Credit: X/@RCB
1983 win
1983 World Cup is not just Kapil's but every Indian cricket fan's favourite moment. The victory is regarded as India's first step in becoming a cricketing powerhouse that it is today.
Credit: X/@RCB
Happy Birthday Kapil Dev
Credit: X/@ICC