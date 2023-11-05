Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 adorable childhood pics

DH Web Desk

Picture of Virat Kohli as a toddler.

|

Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli.forever___

Virat is seen cutting the birthday cake with his sister and mother.

|

Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli.forever___

An adorable childhood picture of King Kohli.

|

Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli

Childhood picture of Kohli with his brother and sister.

|

Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli

Virat, a foodie, gorging on some homemade burgers.

|

Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli.forever___

Virat with his childhood superhero, his dad.

|

Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli