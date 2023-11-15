ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament

DH Web Desk
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli tops the list with 594 runs in nine innings.
Credit: PTI
South African opener Quinton de Kock features second on the list with 591 runs in nine innings.
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra ranks third on the list with 565 runs in nine innings.
Team India's captain Rohit Sharma has smashed 503 runs in nine innings.
Australia's David Warner has scored 499 runs in nine innings and stands fifth on the list.
