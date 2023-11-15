ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament

DH Web Desk

Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli tops the list with 594 runs in nine innings.

|

Credit: PTI

South African opener Quinton de Kock features second on the list with 591 runs in nine innings.

|

Credit: PTI

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra ranks third on the list with 565 runs in nine innings.

|

Credit: PTI

Team India's captain Rohit Sharma has smashed 503 runs in nine innings.

|

Credit: PTI

Australia's David Warner has scored 499 runs in nine innings and stands fifth on the list.

|

Credit: PTI