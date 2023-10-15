ICC World Cup: Fans celebrate Team India's win over Pakistan

DH Web Desk
Cricket fans in Patna cleebrate Team India's win against Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
Credit: PTI
Fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in ICC World Cup match, in Nagpur.
Credit: PTI
Indian cricket team fans celebrate India's victory against Pakistan in Jammu.
Credit: PTI
Cricket fans celebrate after Team India won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, in Amritsar.
Credit: PTI
Indian cricket fans burst firecrackers as they celebrate their team's win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.
Credit: PTI
Fans in Ahmedabad also distributed sweets to celebrate team India's performance against Pakistan.
Credit: PTI
Supporters of the Indian cricket team wave national flags and dance to the dhol beasts as they celebrate Team India's win over Pakistan the Cricket World Cup group stage match, at Dadar in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI